October 12, 2023 at 6:35 am

‘It would be more comfortable to sleep on the gravel driveway.’ Airbnb Host Tells Guests To ‘Break In’ Mattress After They Complained

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@thewrightwellness

We all love that cushy in a hotel feeling we get when we sink into that heavenly mattress for a snooze.

But this couple got more than they bargained for when they hurt their necks and backs on a hard mattress!

One half of the couple took to TikTok to show a hilarious clip of what can only be compared to a wrestling match with a mattress, to make that sucker a little softer.

Source: TikTok/@thewrightwellness

@thewrightwellness captured footage of her partner pummelling the mattress after an Airbnb owner told them to ‘break it in’!

Source: TikTok/@thewrightwellness

The TikToker added: “This Airbnb owner told us to ‘break it in’ when we told them it would be more comfortable to sleep on the gravel driveway without a blanket than this mattress.”

She added that she was “ugly laughing but it was an actual nightmare for our neck and back. Lol luxury hotels only.”

Source: TikTok/@thewrightwellness

We feel you!  As long as we aren’t sleeping on a hard mattress, we’re happy!

Here’s the full clip:

@thewrightwellness

I was UGLY laughing 🤣 but it was an actual nightmare for our neck and back lol LUXURY HOTELS ONLY #fyp #foryou #airbnb #airbnbexperience

♬ original sound – Maura Wright

And here’s what people thought of mattress wrestling!

When is too firm, too firm, though?

Source: TikTok/@thewrightwellness

One poster would happily sleep on that hard mattress or the floor – rather you than us!

Source: TikTok/@thewrightwellness

The older generation were the tougher ones, though…

Source: TikTok/@thewrightwellness

Yeah… don’t tell people to make YOUR property more comfortable.

The nerve of this person is off the charts!

