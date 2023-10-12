‘It would be more comfortable to sleep on the gravel driveway.’ Airbnb Host Tells Guests To ‘Break In’ Mattress After They Complained
by Laura Lynott
We all love that cushy in a hotel feeling we get when we sink into that heavenly mattress for a snooze.
But this couple got more than they bargained for when they hurt their necks and backs on a hard mattress!
One half of the couple took to TikTok to show a hilarious clip of what can only be compared to a wrestling match with a mattress, to make that sucker a little softer.
@thewrightwellness captured footage of her partner pummelling the mattress after an Airbnb owner told them to ‘break it in’!
The TikToker added: “This Airbnb owner told us to ‘break it in’ when we told them it would be more comfortable to sleep on the gravel driveway without a blanket than this mattress.”
She added that she was “ugly laughing but it was an actual nightmare for our neck and back. Lol luxury hotels only.”
We feel you! As long as we aren’t sleeping on a hard mattress, we’re happy!
Here’s the full clip:
