‘It’s happened so many times. I’ve just never documented it before.’ A Man Accused Target Of Switching Prices On Items And Showed Video Proof

A Man Accused Target Of Switching Prices On Items And Showed Video Proof
Keep an eye on your receipts, friends!
A Target shopper named Matthew warned viewers in a viral TikTok video that he’s noticed a discrepancy in prices of items on the shelf and at the register.
Matthew said that it’s a recurring problem and he’s been charged more than the advertised prices time and time again at Target.
He said, “So I’ve been seeing some crazy videos about how big grocery stores are ripping people off. And I’m here at Target and it is absolutely true. Check this out.”
One example Matthew showed was a bottle of Ortega sauce that was advertised as $2.69 on the shelf but he ended up being charged $3.59 for it.
He also showed viewers as gallon of bottled water that scans at the register for 10 cents more than it is advertised.
Matthew said, “It’s the mere effort that I have to go through to ask the person to come over and adjust prices and the fact that I have to track everything that I’m putting in my cart, and remember what price it was.”
He continued, “Why do I have to do that? Why aren’t these companies updating this? And by the way, this is not the first time at all. It’s happened so many times. I’ve just never documented it before. And I’m gonna start documenting it. Because this is getting ridiculous.”
Here’s his video.
People shouldn’t have to be checking the price of every single item. Truly ridiculous.
Come on Target!