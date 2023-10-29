‘Leave her alone!’ Walmart Customer Asks Employee How Clean The Store Is And Then Shows Her A Cockroach. Viewers Are Not Amused.
by Laura Lynott
Y’all have been to Walmart at some point right?
Would you say it’s a clean place?
My answer? Target is clean. Walmart is… less so.
Well, a TikToker caught up with a Walmart worker and asked her an important question.
“How clean do you think the Walmart work environment is out of 10?” he asked the worker.
She responded: “I’d say a 7 or 8.” But what happened next she really can’t have been expecting.
Then, the guy focused in on a cockroach lying dead on a shelf.
Ermmmmm….
The woman doesn’t seem to know what’s going and responds, “What?”
This poor woman, that’s all I can say!
Look at her face. She was literally just trying to be positive.
Ugh.
Watch the full clip here:
@duhguyz
Here’s what folks thought of this nasty surprise:
Yeah, it wasn’t the best work day for her.
Is this from the bloopers?
For real, leave this lady be.
Yeah, I’m not expecting stores as big as Walmart to not have bugs crawling around in them when thousands of people go in and out of there everyday.
Set your expectations appropriately, fam!