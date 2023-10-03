‘I’m gonna get salmonella.’ McDonald’s Customer Claims Caesar Chicken Wrap Was Raw
by Laura Lynott
This McDonald’s customer is claiming her caesar chicken wrap had RAW chicken in it!
She shows her viewers a photo of the wrap and looks gobsmacked.
“That doesn’t even look like it tried to be cooked,” she said.
She was worried and claimed: “I’m gonna get salmonella.”
She said she felt ill and had contacted the store in Australia, who said they were investigating her claim.
Watch the full clip here:
@madds467
NOT mc lovin it #mcdonalds #yuck #rawchicken @McDonald’s @McDonald’s Australia
People flooded her comments to see she was OKAY!
Someone claims their friend had a burger with a GLOVE in it once!
People are just concerned the woman is okay – that’s sweet.
The woman’s getting nothing but love.
That’s sweet!
We are sure McDonald’s would look into this claim… right?
Be careful out there, fam!