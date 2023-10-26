October 26, 2023 at 12:57 am

‘More expensive than getting in your car and driving?’ Guy Makes Fun Of Florida’s New Brightline Train And Shows It’s Too Slow And Expensive

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@reeceloganmedia

Have you heard about the Brightline train in Florida?

It opened in 2018 and commuters can travel from Miami to Orlando and points in between at a top speed of 125 mph.

Sounds pretty awesome, doesn’t it?

But, based on the video you’re about to see, it seems that all Floridians aren’t too psyched about the train.

A TikTokker named Reece posted a video where he talked about his complaints about Brightline via a skit where he played both parts.

The video is meant to portray one friend talking to the other about Brightline.

Man #1 said, “All right, we got Orlando this weekend, don’t have to drive three hours to get there. We got the Brightline now.”

When asked how long it would take, Man #1 said, “Like, three hours.”

Man #2 responded, “No I don’t mean the drive there. I mean how long is it going to take on the train?”

Source: TikTok/@reeceloganmedia

Man #1 then said, “At least three hours. I mean, there might be some stops.”

And then Man #2 got a reality check after he asked, “Ok, it sounds like the tickets were pretty cheap then, how much did we spend??

Source: TikTok/@reeceloganmedia

Man #1 told him it costs roughly $160 for a one-way ticket and the second fella thought that the train was a bad idea because he said it costs twice as much as the gas required to get there.

Ouch…

Source: TikTok/@reeceloganmedia

Check out his video.

@reeceloganmedia

Not too bright 🙄 #onlyindade #onlyinbroward #southflorida #miami #orlando #brightline

♬ original sound – Reece Logan

Let’s see what people had to say about this.

This person had a great train experience.

Source: TikTok/@reeceloganmedia

Another individual said they’d rather fly Spirit than deal with this.

That’s really saying something!

Source: TikTok/@reeceloganmedia

And one TikTokker asked a great question.

Source: TikTok/@reeceloganmedia

It sounds like this experiment isn’t a big hit with Floridians.

But I, for one, would definitely like to see more trains in the U.S.

