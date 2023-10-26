‘More expensive than getting in your car and driving?’ Guy Makes Fun Of Florida’s New Brightline Train And Shows It’s Too Slow And Expensive
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you heard about the Brightline train in Florida?
It opened in 2018 and commuters can travel from Miami to Orlando and points in between at a top speed of 125 mph.
Sounds pretty awesome, doesn’t it?
But, based on the video you’re about to see, it seems that all Floridians aren’t too psyched about the train.
A TikTokker named Reece posted a video where he talked about his complaints about Brightline via a skit where he played both parts.
The video is meant to portray one friend talking to the other about Brightline.
Man #1 said, “All right, we got Orlando this weekend, don’t have to drive three hours to get there. We got the Brightline now.”
When asked how long it would take, Man #1 said, “Like, three hours.”
Man #2 responded, “No I don’t mean the drive there. I mean how long is it going to take on the train?”
Man #1 then said, “At least three hours. I mean, there might be some stops.”
And then Man #2 got a reality check after he asked, “Ok, it sounds like the tickets were pretty cheap then, how much did we spend??
Man #1 told him it costs roughly $160 for a one-way ticket and the second fella thought that the train was a bad idea because he said it costs twice as much as the gas required to get there.
Ouch…
Check out his video.
@reeceloganmedia
Not too bright 🙄 #onlyindade #onlyinbroward #southflorida #miami #orlando #brightline
Let’s see what people had to say about this.
This person had a great train experience.
Another individual said they’d rather fly Spirit than deal with this.
That’s really saying something!
And one TikTokker asked a great question.
It sounds like this experiment isn’t a big hit with Floridians.
But I, for one, would definitely like to see more trains in the U.S.
Categories: TRAVEL
Tags: · brightline, brightline train, florida, tiktok, top, train, trains, transportation, travel, video, viral