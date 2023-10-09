‘Now he’s mad.’ Woman Applied To A Twin Peaks “Breastaurant” To Get Revenge On Her Boyfriend Who Went There
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever heard of Twin Peaks before?
No, not the TV show from the 1990s, I’m talking about the chain restaurant that features waitresses in revealing outfits.
Kind of like Hooters, which I’m sure you’re familiar with.
A woman named Tatum posted a video on TikTok that went viral where she talked about how she decided to get a little bit of revenge on her boyfriend after he paid a Twin Peaks restaurant a visit.
The text overlay to her video reads, “My boyfriend went to Twin Peaks so I applied for a job and now he’s mad.”
And here’s the boyfriend in question…
Take that!
Here’s her video.
And here’s what people had to say about it.
One viewer said a guy took her on a date to a Twin Peaks restaurant once.
Another TikTokker said working there was actually a good experience.
And this individual said she got revenge on a boyfriend who used to like to hit up the local strip club.
Take that!
Well… there’s a lot here, right?
I personally don’t ever go to these places, but to each their own.