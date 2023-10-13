‘Oh, so you think you want to move to Arizona?’ A Woman Found A Snake Skin On Top Of Her Kitchen Cabinet… But She Still Hasn’t Found The Snake
by Matthew Gilligan
I like to visit the Southwest and explore all the beauty that part of the country has to offer, but I’ll tell ya, it’s videos like these that make me NEVER want to move there.
A woman named Sedona posted a video on TikTok and asked viewers, “Oh, so you think you want to move to Arizona?”
The video then showed something hanging down from the top of a cabinet in her house.
Sedona said, “So I’m making breakfast, and I just woke up, and I’m like, ‘What is that? That’s weird.”
She then pulled the object down from the cabinet and it was clearly a snake skin.
Yikes!
She said, “Scorpions, spiders, venomous lizards, snakes, you name it. We’re like a mini Australia but no ocean.”
In the video’s comments, Sedona said that the snake skin was about 4 feet long.
Here’s what she had to say in her video.
@sedonaskyxo
Scorpions, spiders, venomous lizards, snakes, you name it. We’re like a mini Australia but no ocean 🙂 #fypシ#fyp#lol#foryou#arizona#snakes
And here’s how people responded.
One person threw a big question out there for folks to ponder…
Another individual asked what all of us are thinking…
And this TikTokker said you just have to live by a certain saying in Arizona.
Yeah, I would move immediately.