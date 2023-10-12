‘Omelette is French for scrambled eggs that are fried and folded.’ Customer Gets Angry After Being Served Exactly What She Ordered
by Trisha Leigh
Working food service isn’t for the faint of heart, and it’s not a job for just anybody, no matter your constitution.
That said, it is a job a lot of people work at some point in their lives, which is why a good number of people are really going to relate to this story.
OP is a waitress at a breakfast place and went to take a woman’s order. She asked for a “regular omelette,” and OP verified several times that she meant an omelette with nothing inside.
So my first job was a server at a very popular 24 hour breakfast diner/chain. We had lots of colorful customers. One morning, I’m serving a woman sitting by herself. I ask her what I can get her, and she says she’d like an omelette. We have a list of pre-built omelettes, or you can build your own, so I ask her how she’d like her omelette. “Just a regular omelette, please” she tells me.
“Okay, so you don’t want one of the signature omelettes, what would you like inside of yours?” I ask
“Nothing, just a regular omelette.” She replies with a huff
I pause for a second because this order does occur, but not often. Some people like their eggs scrambled and cooked, then rolled up. “So you’d like an omelette with nothing inside?”
“YES! A plain omelette!” She snaps, now irritated that I’ve questioned her several times.
When the woman’s plain eggs came out she became irate, asking where the ham, eggs, and onion were – because that’s what she calls a regular omelette.
So I enter the order, a 5-egg omelette with no fillings and no toppings. A few minutes later it comes out, and she is appalled. “What is THIS?!”
Your plain omelette, I reply…
“But where is the cheese, or the ham or the onions?!”. She is irate.
“Ma’am, you ordered an omelette with nothing inside…”
She gets cocky and says “An omelette is eggs rolled up with ham, cheese, and onions! Everything else is extra! You should know this, working at a breakfast place!”
OP told her omelette just means eggs fried and rolled and her manager supported her, pointed out the menu item that the woman should have ordered, and made her wait.
I look at her deadpan and inform her “actually, ma’am, omelette is French for scrambled eggs that are fried and folded; everything else is extra”
I’m busy so I walk off and help other colorful customers, meanwhile she flags down a manager to complain, who confirms what I told her and points out that in the menu there is, very specifically, a ham cheese and onion omelette with a large picture in the middle of the page.
Then tells her she has to re-order her meal and wait a second time.
She didn’t leave a tip.
OP didn’t get a tip, but let’s be honest, she probably wasn’t going to get one anyway.
My favorite waitressing story like this is the woman who sent back her buffalo wings because she “didn’t know they were going to be spicy.”
