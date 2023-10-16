‘Right as my shift ended, 3 big buses full of kids unloaded.’ Worker Lost Their Overtime Privileges And Then Followed Their Punishment To The Letter When The Company Needed Help
by Matthew Gilligan
Malicious compliance can be quite an effective tool if it’s used the right way.
And the person you’re about to hear from really nailed it!
Are y’all ready for this?
Read on and see what they had to say in the story they shared on Reddit.
“Sorry, you revoked my overtime privileges yesterday”
“This was several years ago when I worked at a [redacted big name] coffee shop.
My shift was 5am-1:30pm, and often around 1pm giant groups of kids on school field trips would come through the area (this was a coffee shop located in a major CA city, very close to a bunch of museums). I had been working a lot of overtime because of it, to help my coworkers through the rush.
I got written up by my supervisor for doing too many overtime shifts without approval. I was explicitly informed to not work overtime again, I had lost overtime privileges until corporate deemed I could have them again, and working overtime again prior to that would result in further disciplinary action.
The day after I was written up, right as my shift ended, 3 big buses FULL of kids unloaded and filled the shop.
At 1:30pm on the dot my watch alarm went off and I went to go clock out.
The store manager who wrote me up the day prior said, “wait where are you going?”
I reminded her that I’d lost my overtime privileges, clocked out, retrieved the shift drink I’d made for myself right before the rush, and left.
The next day I was informed my overtime privileges had been re-instated…”
Here’s what folks had to say.
One person said it was a good thing they taught them a lesson.
Another Reddit user made a good point…
And this Reddit user talked about what a GOOD manager should do.
Oh… revenge is a dish best served hot and overloaded.
Heh.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, black text, business, employment, jobs, malicious compliance, outrage, reddit, top, work, working