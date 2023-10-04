October 4, 2023 at 2:36 pm

‘She definitely needed that coffee.’ A Customer Fell Asleep At The Wheel In A Starbucks Drive-Thru

When you gotta snooze, you gotta snooze…

Just try not to do it when you’re driving, okay?

A man named Sergio posted a TikTok video that showed a woman sleeping behind the wheel in a drive-thru at a Starbucks location.

It appears that the woman just had to catch a catnap as her coffee was being prepared.

I guess she really needed a boost that day, huh?

Sergio said, “When you’re at the Starbucks lane and fall asleep.”

Sergio then made a loud noise to wake the woman up, but she didn’t seem too happy about it.

Hey, just doing you a favor, lady!

Take a look at the video.

@kingsergio7

She was asleep at the #starbucks drive through🤣🤣#funny #like #haha #wakeup #followme

♬ original sound – Sergio

And here’s how people responded.

One person got a kick out of her reaction.

Another individual said she obviously needed the coffee.

And this TikTok user can relate to this woman.

Definitely need to get that coffee, fam!

