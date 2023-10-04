‘She definitely needed that coffee.’ A Customer Fell Asleep At The Wheel In A Starbucks Drive-Thru
by Matthew Gilligan
When you gotta snooze, you gotta snooze…
Just try not to do it when you’re driving, okay?
A man named Sergio posted a TikTok video that showed a woman sleeping behind the wheel in a drive-thru at a Starbucks location.
It appears that the woman just had to catch a catnap as her coffee was being prepared.
I guess she really needed a boost that day, huh?
Sergio said, “When you’re at the Starbucks lane and fall asleep.”
Sergio then made a loud noise to wake the woman up, but she didn’t seem too happy about it.
Hey, just doing you a favor, lady!
Take a look at the video.
@kingsergio7
She was asleep at the #starbucks drive through🤣🤣#funny #like #haha #wakeup #followme
And here’s how people responded.
One person got a kick out of her reaction.
Another individual said she obviously needed the coffee.
And this TikTok user can relate to this woman.
Definitely need to get that coffee, fam!