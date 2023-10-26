‘Sure enough they give me their ID and password.’ This Person Got Revenge On Scammers Who Wanted Access To Their Computer
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s time to turn the tables, baby!
I’ve never actually said that in real life, but I’ve always wanted to…
But the person who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Pro Revenge” page definitely did when they went through the experience you’re going to read about!
This person admitted right off the bat that they actually LIKE IT when scammers call.
Scammers want access to my PC, I turn the tables and start wiping their computer.
“My favorite calls are the scammers. I record all calls that come into this phone number. In my state only one person needs to know that a call is being recorded and besides these scammers are all overseas so I really do not care about their laws.
Instead of getting frustrated, they like to have fun with it and play along.
And this call was definitely one for the books.
So when a scammer calls I tend to answer and play along. Sometimes these calls last a few minutes before they give up on me, today I set a new record: a total of 1 hour of their time wasted. The call comes in as normal. I string the guy along, I play dumb, I keep them thinking I am an easy target. After 40 minutes I tell him I have to hang up and could he call me back in an hour.
They were thrown for a loop by what happened next.
To my surprise this idiot calls me back! So I decided to see if I could get him to let me connect to him by continuing to play dumb. My plan is based on knowing that they have a handful of tools at their disposal, easiest of which is TeamViewer.
So I play along until they get me on a TeamViewer but I never give them the real information on my end and I just ask for my partner id. The idea is that with TeamViewer you can switch who is showing the screen after you make the initial connection.
They had a plan of attack all set up and they didn’t want to waste any time.
I know that I have but a precious few seconds of time if I manage to get them to give me their ID and password to make my plan happen.
So I have a dummy terminal set aside for all this. I quickly write out my set of commands so I can copy them to my clipboard and launch them as soon as I get connected.
Sure enough they give me their ID and password. I am ready and I strike – paste the commands into a RUN window and let it rip.
This person reminded us why it’s best to just play dumb sometimes…
As I see the window pop up with the command prompt and the deletion of folders starts the guy starts to stutter and asks “What are you doing sir?”. I keep playing dumb until my connection is terminated. Files have been deleted. The scammer is mad. He starts to curse at me. I eventually start taunting him and cursing back at him. After a while, he hangs up.
And they even provided us with audio evidence so we can see how they pulled it off. How nice of them!
Look, I know that they have cloned systems and they will be back up and running in no time at all but this wasted an hour of their time and that is an hour they can’t use to scam someone else.
Here is the audio for your listening pleasure.”
Do you think a lot of scammers read this article?
If they did, they better be watching their backs!