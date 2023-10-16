Tesla’s New Issue? Getting Locked Inside Your Expensive Car.
by Trisha Leigh
It can seem as if Tesla’s issues are endless, but in fact, plenty of people are out there buying and enjoying the cars.
That is, until they get stuck in one. Presumably.
To be more specific, many Tesla owners have reported getting locked in their own cars after the car lost power. The issue appears to be large enough that Tesla has issued instructions on how drivers can extricate themselves in case this happens.
Most of the time the batteries die because of normal reasons, but other times the cars seem to shut off for no reason at all. The manual release for the door locks isn’t labeled, says driver Rick Meggison.
“You don’t know it’s there unless you know it’s there.”
You have to pull the window switch panels up and back to release the front doors.
In addition, many report their cars’ windows breaking in the process of the drivers trying to escape.
There are even more complicated directions for releasing back door locks manually – and that’s if your car has the capability, because some models don’t have the ability to manually release the back door locks at all.
While this might be the most innocuous of the issues Tesla owners have reported so far, Meggison knows that doesn’t mean the situation couldn’t end pretty badly for someone in his shoes.
He was trapped in his Model Y in 100-degree heat over the summer and wasn’t rescued until his sister and her Tesla app came to the rescue.
Buyer beware.
Categories: SCI/TECH
