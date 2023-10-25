‘That’s some insane collateral.’ Customers Left Their Baby With A Car Salesman So They Could Test Drive A Car
by Matthew Gilligan
Now, this is a hilarious story!
A TikTokker and car salesman named Randy posted a video that showed viewers something quite unexpected: a customer at the dealership where she works left their baby with one of his co-workers while they test-drove a car!
FYI, this happened at a Toyota dealership in Rochester, New York.
Laughter can be heard in the video as an employee is seen carrying a baby.
Someone in the background said, “He’s just walking around.”
The video’s text overlay reads, “The dealership never gets old. The customers left bro with their baby while they went on a test drive.”
In the caption, Randy asked viewers, “Would you do this ?”
Here’s the video.
@randofrmdabando
Would you do this ? 😂 #fyp #comedy #dealershiplife #wtf #babysitter
And here’s how people reacted.
This person thinks this is INSANE.
Another individual said the salesman would likely do anything to make a sale.
And this TikTokker shared a funny story about a (kind of) similar situation.
I wonder what other kinds of collateral people put up when they do this…
Inquiring minds want to know!