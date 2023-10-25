October 25, 2023 at 12:36 pm

‘That’s some insane collateral.’ Customers Left Their Baby With A Car Salesman So They Could Test Drive A Car

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@randofrmdabando

Now, this is a hilarious story!

A TikTokker and car salesman named Randy posted a video that showed viewers something quite unexpected: a customer at the dealership where she works left their baby with one of his co-workers while they test-drove a car!

FYI, this happened at a Toyota dealership in Rochester, New York.

Source: TikTok/@randofrmdabando

Laughter can be heard in the video as an employee is seen carrying a baby.

Someone in the background said, “He’s just walking around.”

Source: TikTok/@randofrmdabando

The video’s text overlay reads, “The dealership never gets old. The customers left bro with their baby while they went on a test drive.”

In the caption, Randy asked viewers, “Would you do this ?”

Source: TikTok/@randofrmdabando

Here’s the video.

@randofrmdabando

Would you do this ? 😂 #fyp #comedy #dealershiplife #wtf #babysitter

♬ original sound – Randy Ross

And here’s how people reacted.

This person thinks this is INSANE.

Source: TikTok/@randofrmdabando

Another individual said the salesman would likely do anything to make a sale.

Source: TikTok/@randofrmdabando

And this TikTokker shared a funny story about a (kind of) similar situation.

Source: TikTok/@randofrmdabando

I wonder what other kinds of collateral people put up when they do this…

Inquiring minds want to know!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter