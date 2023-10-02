‘The parents really appreciate it.’ Server Shares A Trick That Ensures She Gets 25% Tips At Tables With Kids
by Matthew Gilligan
Servers have to always be mindful of the tips they may or may not receive, and some of them are looking for any advantage they can have to get a little more green in their pockets.
And one server named Kerrah thinks that she has a trick up her sleeve that guarantees a better tip from diners.
She said, “If you have a table with kids, always give them stickers.”
Kerrah said that she gives stickers to kids when it’s time for their parents to pay and it works like a charm, resulting in 25% tips.
She said, “The parents really appreciate it, because you’re obviously engaging and paying attention to their ******* kids.”
Kerrah also said, “So many servers say, ‘Um, I hate kids. They’re so gross. They’re so messy. They’re loud. They cry. They throw things’. Whatever. You were a kid too once, okay? Don’t forget that. And I bet you would [have] really, really appreciated getting a cool-*** unicorn sticker after you just ate your chicken fingers and fries.”
Let that sink in…
Take a look at what she had to say.
