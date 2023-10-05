The Shirk Report – Volume 756
by Ashley Dreiling
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Sound advice, but…
– This look
– Need costume ideas?
– Fungi are amazing to behold
– Electrical energy matters
– Soda can stove
– Owl release day at local animal shelter
– Absolute legend
– Coulda woulda shoulda
– Underwater waterfall
– Taekwondo agility training
– The tree you drew when you were 5 has come to life
– Ratatouille-ing dancing rats
– “I see you”
– Cutest farmer on Earth
– A 3,000-year-old perfectly-preserved sword recently discovered in German
– Loving the energy here
– Adult swim
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Five Hollywood Memoirs From Sincerely Nice Actors
– How imposter syndrome became the new normal
– The bacteria that can capture carbon
– Is Your Job ‘Quiet Cutting’ You? Here’s What You Need To Watch Out For.
– People Share Comebacks That They Say Work Against All Insults
– Ketamine Is Killing the Dancefloor
– Let Them Bake Cake
– The Worst YouTube Apology Videos of All Time
– He Left His In-Laws’ House When His Daughter Said She Felt Uncomfortable. Is He a Jerk?
– Jason Belmonte, the World’s Best Bowler, Understands That You’ve Probably Never Heard of Him
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · SHIRK REPORT, top