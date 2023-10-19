October 19, 2023 at 1:11 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 758

by Ashley Dreiling

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Flawless victory
A wholesome prank
First the trash can…then world domination
There has to be a story here
It’s not every day that a hot air balloon lands in your backyard
Maybe they’ve never experienced a thunderstorm before…
Find the hidden Dad joke
Garlic skills
That is not a spider on a snake’s tail
140-ton parking job
Carpenter has got moves
Homemade kulen, from Croatia with love
They turned a Nokia game into reality
Tail lights
Boats pushing an island back into place
Bandage really held strong during auto maintenance
Invisibility shield
Does this problem really need a calculator?
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Martin Scorsese Still Has Stories to Tell
43-Year-Old Teacher Keeps A Personal List Of “Gen Z” Slang He Overhears His Students Using
Scientists Say You’re Looking for Alien Civilizations All Wrong
Reddit Is No Longer the “Weird” Social Media. It’s Also Not Quite Normal.
Are They Wrong for Not Helping Their Parents Pay Off Their Mortgage?
You Can Totally Marinate Meat in Flavored Yogurt
How to Use the Apps You Already Have to Find Meeting Times That Fit Everyone’s Schedule
The Woman on the Line
Why You Shouldn’t Put Out Fake Spider Webs This Halloween
This Guy Moved From Reno To Portugal, Bought A House For $300,000, And Makes Travel Videos

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

