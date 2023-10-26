October 26, 2023 at 10:33 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 759

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Wind farms in English Channel
Useful…if you’re up for it
Backstage pic at LOTR filming
Fire in the hole!
Compelling evidence
Chances that a cat will kill you are low but never zero
How I feel when heading into the weekend
Belt-weaving machine
Happened to gaze up at the vet’s office
Close-up of dragonflyy’s wings dying just after emergence
Make someone’s day
What kind of hideous prank is this?
The way this Spider-Man moves
Often considered the GOAT of typewriters
Party-arty trick
If H.P. Lovecraft were a knitter
“Yes, yes, yes…No, no, no!”
A secret technique to protect your car against a flood
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

If You Won a Billion Dollars, What Would You Still Not Buy? Here’s What People Said.
In search of the eagle huntresses
Online Word Games Are Ruining My Life. And Probably Yours, Too.
These 24-eyed jellyfish learn from their mistakes
They Started Out As Hip-Hop Moguls. Then They Built A Drug Empire.
The Bizarre Cottage Industry of YouTube Obituary Pirates
India shares video proof of its phenomenal moon landing and rover
This Bride Asked For A Divorce Just One Day After Her Wedding
Should you be friends with your kids?
How To Keep Your Food Safe To Eat When The Power Goes Out

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

