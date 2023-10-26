The Shirk Report – Volume 759
by Ashley Dreiling
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Wind farms in English Channel
– Useful…if you’re up for it
– Backstage pic at LOTR filming
– Fire in the hole!
– Compelling evidence
– Chances that a cat will kill you are low but never zero
– How I feel when heading into the weekend
– Belt-weaving machine
– Happened to gaze up at the vet’s office
– Close-up of dragonflyy’s wings dying just after emergence
– Make someone’s day
– What kind of hideous prank is this?
– The way this Spider-Man moves
– Often considered the GOAT of typewriters
– Party-arty trick
– If H.P. Lovecraft were a knitter
– “Yes, yes, yes…No, no, no!”
– A secret technique to protect your car against a flood
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– If You Won a Billion Dollars, What Would You Still Not Buy? Here’s What People Said.
– In search of the eagle huntresses
– Online Word Games Are Ruining My Life. And Probably Yours, Too.
– These 24-eyed jellyfish learn from their mistakes
– They Started Out As Hip-Hop Moguls. Then They Built A Drug Empire.
– The Bizarre Cottage Industry of YouTube Obituary Pirates
– India shares video proof of its phenomenal moon landing and rover
– This Bride Asked For A Divorce Just One Day After Her Wedding
– Should you be friends with your kids?
– How To Keep Your Food Safe To Eat When The Power Goes Out
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · SHIRK REPORT, top