‘There’s just not that many rules at my house.’ A Mom Talked About The Top 3 Reasons Why Her Home Is The “Hangout House” For Her Son And His Friends
by Matthew Gilligan
There’s always one…
I’m talking about a “hangout house” when you’re in high school where one kid’s parents aren’t strict and pretty much anything goes.
Oh, I remember my high school hangout house so fondly…those were the days.
But enough about me: on to the story.
A woman named Tami posted a TikTok video and talked about why her home is the hangout house for her son and his friends.
Tami said, “There is never just one teenager at my house. There is either six or 12 or 18 or 24. It’s like they only travel in packs and when another group shows up, there’s several of them that show up.”
She said kids hang out at her house because she’s known as “the snack queen” and her house is usually full of the kind of junk food and drinks that teenagers love.
She said there aren’t many rules in her house but one that she’s a stickler for is doors have to be open when girls and girls are over together…and no booze.
Well, that’s a relief.
Tami said, “You just need to lighten up the reins a little bit. Make yourself scarce and make sure there’s really good food in the house.”
To each their own…
But I know most parents would not be cool with this arrangement.