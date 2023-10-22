‘There’s nothing wrong with my 40 oz cup!’ Husband Mocks Wife’s Giant Water Tumbler By Making His Own
by Laura Lynott
Seriously, couple goals! This guy surprises his wife with a giant water bottle, copying her in the funniest way.
This couple are so cute!
She walks in with a water tumbler that is, arguably, pretty massive.
That thing is taller than her head!
So hubby walks into the kitchen carrying a paint pail that’s he’s painted to look like a tumbler..
The pair of them are so busy laughing, it’s not even clear what either of them are saying.
But there’s one thing that’s very clear – this guy is gold – and he’s copying his wife’s bottle routine in the best way.
And, legit, it’s very funny.
Hubby thinks so! His own joke brought him to his knees!
“There’s nothing wrong with my 40 oz cup,” she says at the end.
What a great couple! Loving the comedy!
Here’s the full slapstick clip:
@caleb.heather
How much is too much? 🤣🤣🤣 #CalebandHeather #thetylerfamily #funnyvideos #funnytiktok #bigcup #couplecomedy #foryou
Posters love this couple and their humour.
Totally couple goals!
No words needed for true comedy.
The couple that laughs together, stays together, right?
Good for these two!