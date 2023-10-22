October 22, 2023 at 10:48 am

‘There’s nothing wrong with my 40 oz cup!’ Husband Mocks Wife’s Giant Water Tumbler By Making His Own

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@caleb.heather

Seriously, couple goals! This guy surprises his wife with a giant water bottle, copying her in the funniest way.

This couple are so cute!

She walks in with a water tumbler that is, arguably, pretty massive.

Source: TikTok/@caleb.heather

That thing is taller than her head!

So hubby walks into the kitchen carrying a paint pail that’s he’s painted to look like a tumbler..

Source: TikTok/@caleb.heather

The pair of them are so busy laughing, it’s not even clear what either of them are saying.

But there’s one thing that’s very clear – this guy is gold – and he’s copying his wife’s bottle routine in the best way.

Source: TikTok/@caleb.heather

And, legit, it’s very funny.

Hubby thinks so! His own joke brought him to his knees!

Source: TikTok/@caleb.heather

“There’s nothing wrong with my 40 oz cup,” she says at the end.

What a great couple! Loving the comedy!

Here’s the full slapstick clip:

@caleb.heather

How much is too much? 🤣🤣🤣 #CalebandHeather #thetylerfamily #funnyvideos #funnytiktok #bigcup #couplecomedy #foryou

♬ original sound – Caleb & Heather

Posters love this couple and their humour.

Source: TikTok/@caleb.heather

Totally couple goals!

Source: TikTok/@caleb.heather

No words needed for true comedy.

Source: TikTok/@caleb.heather

The couple that laughs together, stays together, right?

Good for these two!

