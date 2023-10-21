‘They also sell older bottles that are at least six years old.’ A Hairstylist Warned Against Buying Big-Name Shampoos From Drugstores
by Matthew Gilligan
People get attached to certain shampoos and other beauty products and it’s easy to understand why.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?
Well, this video might make you reconsider your stance on this topic…
A woman named Meleah posted a video and warned viewers about the quality of “professional-grade” shampoos and hair products that are available at drugstores.
She said, “Here’s some things you don’t know about drugstore shampoo. You’ll see brands like Paul Mitchell, It’s a 10, Living Proof, Biolage, and more up against the unprofessional brands.”
Meleah said, “I’m gonna grab a professional Paul Mitchell product where you see on the back it describes that it is only ‘guaranteed when purchased from a licensed professional beauty salon, not drugstore, supermarket, or unauthorized source’”.
She added, “They also sell older bottles that are at least six years old like this silver can which is up against the new branding as black and white.”
Meleah’s caption reads, “Always purchase professional hair products from a Licensed Salon or Beauty Store that is Licensed. @Ulta Beauty @sephora and most luxury department stores will always sell guaranteed products if your stylist/salon is out of stock!”
Good to know!
Take a look at the video.
Here’s what people had to say.
One viewer had a bad experience buying shampoo at Target.
Another individual is all about the Pantene.
And this viewer goes with the cheap stuff.
I guess all shampoos are not created equal…
So do a little research before you buy a bottle!