‘This is a biohazard, I cannot repair this.’ Woman Talks About The Double Standard That Made Her Never Work Retail Again
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve ever worked any kind of retail job in your life, you get it…
You understand how annoying customers can be and how one bad day can make you never want to go back to a particular place ever again.
And a TikTokker named Domenica totally gets it: she posted a video about a double standard she experienced while working at a store that made her never want to work in retail ever again. This experience happened at what she calls a “fruit store”, but I’m sure you’ll be able to figure out what she’s really talking about.
Domenica explained, “I used to work for, let’s call it ‘the fruit store’ but not the fun part of the fruit store where people with a lot of disposable income would come in and buy new exciting fruit devices. No, the part of the fruit store where if you had, let’s say, a big essay due the next day and you threw up on your… fruit device, and then brought it in and said I have no idea why this is not working, then I would open it up and be like, ‘oh my God, there’s vomit in here,’ and I’d have to go out and be like, ‘this is a biohazard, I cannot repair this.'”
She said that the day that made her want to leave retail forever saw a customer come in who wanted their cracked phone screen repaired. She asked the customer how the screen shattered but the woman wouldn’t tell her and, as the transaction dragged out, about 30 customers filed into the store.
The situation with the customer escalated and the woman got in her face, screamed and yelled, and called her names. This disruption backed up all appointments in the queue at the store.
And then things got even weirder: the customer admitted that a bottle of wine shattered her phones’s screen and that she took it as “a sign from God” that she was a bad mother…okay….
Domenica was justifiably confused and angry because the customer was rude to her for 20 minutes and then tried to appeal to her and gain some sympathy.
But those other customers were still waiting…
Domenica’s manager was not happy with the situation and she ended up staying two extra hours after her shift was supposed to end to help out customers because of the delay.
Domenica ended up working an 11-hour shift and her manager said she wanted to talk to her before she left.
After all those headaches and staying past her shift, Domenica’s manager said to her, “I noticed that you clocked in four minutes late today to your shift.”
She tried to explain that she stayed an extra two hours to help out at the store, but the manager only wanted to talk about the fact that she showed up late.
Domenica said this experience made her vow that she’ll never work retail ever again.
Check out her video.
@domenicahope
#stitch with @domenica hope Story time as a “fruit” store employee 🍎📱 #storytime #iphone #techtok #geniusbar #toronto #retail
Here’s how folks reacted.
Another retail horror story…
They never end!