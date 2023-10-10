‘This is the most humbling experience I think I’ve ever had.’ Apartment Hunter Says The Only Rentals In Her Budget Are Literal Parking Spaces
A young woman has told of her housing woes, saying her budget will ONLY stretch to a parking space!
She’s looking to rent a home in Boston but can’t afford anywhere but a parking bay AND that’s not going to cut it.
@grace_lemire told her followers: “I’m looking for apartments right now and I just put in my budget and the only thing that’s coming up right now is parking spaces. This is the most humbling experience I think I’ve ever had.”
