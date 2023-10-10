October 10, 2023 at 9:27 am

‘This is the most humbling experience I think I’ve ever had.’ Apartment Hunter Says The Only Rentals In Her Budget Are Literal Parking Spaces

by Laura Lynott

A young woman has told of her housing woes, saying her budget will ONLY stretch to a parking space!

She’s looking to rent a home in Boston but can’t afford anywhere but a parking bay AND that’s not going to cut it.

@grace_lemire told her followers: “I’m looking for apartments right now and I just put in my budget and the only thing that’s coming up right now is parking spaces. This is the most humbling experience I think I’ve ever had.”

We feel for you Grace! But that’s just wrong.

Housing should be for all y’all!

Watch the full clip here:

@grace_lemire

my budget isnt even that low???? 😭 #apartmenthunting #apartmentliving #boston #bostonapartment

♬ original sound – grace

Here’s what people thought about the housing dilemma:

Someone admits they rent storage units due to the cost of renting an actual home!!!

Boston’s sounding way overpriced!

Folks want to see MORE rent control!

It’s tough out there, fam!

