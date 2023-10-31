Woman Fought Her Boyfriend’s Medical Bill And Got It Reduced. When He Finds Out How She Did It, He’s Furious.
by Trisha Leigh
If you live in America, you know that the healthcare system is totally awful and there is nothing worse than waiting for a hospital bill to arrive.
OP’s boyfriend had an unexpected hospital visit, and that bill came back asking for over five grand.
She knew she could get it lowered, so she asked him to give her the legal authority to dispute it on his behalf and then went to work.
My boyfriend had to go to the ER after a accident, and he got a truly ridiculous bill back. I offered to fight the bill for her because I’ve done it before, and he said sure.
I went all-out, because honestly if we were out 5 grand, after insurance, that would mess up our holiday plans pretty bad.
So I…
had him call the hospital and authorize me to handle his bill and access his medical records.
This girl did not stop.
I got an itemized bill and compared the prices for each code to the fair prices
I called billing to dispute the bill, but was told that billing only collects bills, I’d need to contact admin to dispute
I bounced around a call center for hours trying to get someone who was actually qualified for bill disputes, and getting nowhere
I google and linkedin searched for the hospital board of directors and upper management
I got 30 emails of the most influential people at the hospital, plus the hospital’s investors
every day would send a few emails, working my way up the chain, and writing an (increasingly long) email describing how they billed my “client” at 7 times over the fair price for services rendered, and how their billing department, customer service department, and the growing list of management I’d emailed, had failed to address the issue.
escalated the emails until I was writing the director-level staff with the entire board of directors and a number of outside investors CC’d, asking for a written statement regarding their justification for billing at a rate 7 times higher than the national average, for commensurate services to what is available at other hospitals. And sternly laying out the failures to appropriately respond, at every level of the company.
The end result was a savings of five thousand dollars, and at first, her boyfriend was thrilled.
Well, once I’d done all that (which was honestly only like 15 minutes a day) they reduced the bill… From $5000 to $26.
Yep, twenty-six dollars.
Well, I told my boyfriend the good news, and he was at first overjoyed and blown away, like literally jumping up and down and hugging me and saying I was literally a Christmas miracle.
When he saw the lengths she went to in order to save the cash, though, he thought she’d gone too far.
But then when he asked how I did it, I said it wasn’t too hard, I just had to send a couple emails each day. He was curious what I’d said, and I handed him my phone.
He started to get stressed, and flipping back through other emails. Which there were like 60 of.
He told me I went way too far, he was expecting me to dispute through their billing department or something normal and reasonable like that, not internet stalk every single manager and board member and investor and harass them into dropping the bill.
I was frustrated because I’d just saved us 5 grand, actually made it possible for us to afford a nice Christmas and save some money, and he was mad at me because I’d been a bit of a Karen?
I was furious, and he was also mad at me, saying he authorized me to dispute a bill, not basically threaten and harass a whole hospital for weeks.
AITA for how I got my boyfriend’s medical bills dropped?
I have a feeling Reddit is going to fight for this woman, but let’s find out!
The top comment says OP is the furthest thing from wrong here.
In fact, people are lining up to woo OP for themselves.
They suggest she use her skills to get discounted therapy for her bf.
No one even really understands why the bf is stressed.
This is a weird one.
She saved you five grand! Why do you care how???