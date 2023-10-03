October 3, 2023 at 10:46 am

Woman With Enormous Mouth Takes On The Jimmy John’s Gargantuan Sandwich

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@samramsdell5

This lady’s using her biggest asset, her amazingly sized mouth, to chomp into a colossal Jimmy John’s sandwich.

Source: TikTok/@samramsdell5

The Gargantuan sandwich would not be something most of us could even dream of tackling in one bite at a time.

But holler at this lady!

She’s got the chops to demolish this bread feast, with as much as she could get piled on it.

Source: TikTok/@samramsdell5

We say ‘Go girl,’ and just wish we could get hold of that sandwich –  BUT it would probably take us a week to eat!

Here’s the aftermath.

Source: TikTok/@samramsdell5

Good lord!

Watch the full meaty video here:

@samramsdell5

Never had Jimmy Johns before so when one opened down the street i had to gape it up!!! #bigmouth #eatwithme #sandwichreview #sandwiches @Jimmy John’s 🥪

♬ original sound – Sam Ramsdell

And here’s what ya’ll thought:

Some are so impressed, they professed their love for this lady!

Mouth 1 com Woman With Enormous Mouth Takes On The Jimmy Johns Gargantuan Sandwich

PHOTO CREDIT: TIKTOK

Love for Jimmy John’s bread – ah now you made us hungry!

Mouth com 2 Woman With Enormous Mouth Takes On The Jimmy Johns Gargantuan Sandwich

PHOTO CREDIT: TIKTOK

But some think the bread is just a bit too stiff.

Source: TikTok/@samramsdell5

We just want to point out that we got through this entire post without saying anything untoward.

You’re welcome.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter