Woman With Enormous Mouth Takes On The Jimmy John’s Gargantuan Sandwich
by Laura Lynott
This lady’s using her biggest asset, her amazingly sized mouth, to chomp into a colossal Jimmy John’s sandwich.
The Gargantuan sandwich would not be something most of us could even dream of tackling in one bite at a time.
But holler at this lady!
She’s got the chops to demolish this bread feast, with as much as she could get piled on it.
We say ‘Go girl,’ and just wish we could get hold of that sandwich – BUT it would probably take us a week to eat!
Here’s the aftermath.
Good lord!
Watch the full meaty video here:
@samramsdell5
Never had Jimmy Johns before so when one opened down the street i had to gape it up!!! #bigmouth #eatwithme #sandwichreview #sandwiches @Jimmy John’s 🥪
And here’s what ya’ll thought:
Some are so impressed, they professed their love for this lady!
Love for Jimmy John’s bread – ah now you made us hungry!
But some think the bread is just a bit too stiff.
We just want to point out that we got through this entire post without saying anything untoward.
You’re welcome.