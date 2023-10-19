October 19, 2023 at 10:42 am

‘You can do everything right and still not find a job.’ A Tech Recruiter Talked About Why People Are Struggling To Find Jobs Right Now

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@caffeinatedcareers

It’s tough out there, friends…

I’m talking about people who are on the job hunt and all the obstacles they face when they try to find a new gig.

And a tech recruiter named Tejal thinks she has a pretty good idea of what’s going on out there…and it’s not your fault!

Tejal said that the current job market is to blame and she told people that they should “give yourself some grace” while looking for jobs and that they shouldn’t worry if they don’t have a “magical checklist” of all the qualifications for different positions.

She said, “The reason why you’re not getting a job right now is because this market is an absolute dumpster fire.”

Source: TikTok/@caffeinatedcareers

Tejal said that recently she’s received a lot of applications from qualified workers because there have been a lot of layoffs.

This has resulted in a lot of people with the same level of education and work experience competing with each other for jobs.

Source: TikTok/@caffeinatedcareers

Tejal said, “This is a garbage market, and, unfortunately, you can do everything right and still not find a job.”

She added that job seekers should give themselves a break and they shouldn’t get too burned out while looking for new employment.

Source: TikTok/@caffeinatedcareers

Take a look at her video.

@caffeinatedcareers

#stitch with @J.T. O’Donnell #jobsearchtips #jobsearching #jobinterviewtips #interviewtips #resumetips

♬ original sound – Tejal

Here’s what folks had to say.

This person talked about how crazy applying to jobs is right now.

Source: TikTok/@caffeinatedcareers

Another TikTokker said they only get interviews when they know someone on the inside.

Source: TikTok/@caffeinatedcareers

And this individual said it’s insane out there these days.

Source: TikTok/@caffeinatedcareers

Good luck out there to all of those who are on the job hunt!

We’re pulling for you in this tough environment!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter