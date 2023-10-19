‘You can do everything right and still not find a job.’ A Tech Recruiter Talked About Why People Are Struggling To Find Jobs Right Now
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s tough out there, friends…
I’m talking about people who are on the job hunt and all the obstacles they face when they try to find a new gig.
And a tech recruiter named Tejal thinks she has a pretty good idea of what’s going on out there…and it’s not your fault!
Tejal said that the current job market is to blame and she told people that they should “give yourself some grace” while looking for jobs and that they shouldn’t worry if they don’t have a “magical checklist” of all the qualifications for different positions.
She said, “The reason why you’re not getting a job right now is because this market is an absolute dumpster fire.”
Tejal said that recently she’s received a lot of applications from qualified workers because there have been a lot of layoffs.
This has resulted in a lot of people with the same level of education and work experience competing with each other for jobs.
Tejal said, “This is a garbage market, and, unfortunately, you can do everything right and still not find a job.”
She added that job seekers should give themselves a break and they shouldn’t get too burned out while looking for new employment.
Take a look at her video.
Here’s what folks had to say.
This person talked about how crazy applying to jobs is right now.
Another TikTokker said they only get interviews when they know someone on the inside.
And this individual said it’s insane out there these days.
Good luck out there to all of those who are on the job hunt!
We’re pulling for you in this tough environment!
