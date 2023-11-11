11 Netiquette Guidelines To Follow For Respectful Online Interactions
by Ethan Cotler
While this digital revolution has given us the power to connect with distant family members or voice our opinions on socio-political matters freely, it has also exposed us to a fair share of etiquette blunders.
Enter ‘netiquette’–your guide to navigating online interactions without any emotional upheaval. But what exactly does netiquette entail?
Netiquette is nothing but etiquette for the internet. The digital world may seem lawless at times, but it still calls for a set of conduct rules. Let’s delve into some fundamental netiquette rules shared by experts in the field.
Be a parent, don’t be a “sharent.”
“Sharenting” involves parents sharing their children’s pictures or personal information online.
Despite privacy settings on platforms like Facebook or Instagram, once you post something there, it ceases to be yours exclusively, as others can easily screenshot or download your content.
Use respectful language
Remember that everything you post online leaves a digital footprint that can come back to haunt you if not carefully considered beforehand.
Think about any time you apply for a job. Potential employers are definitely going to look for problematic posts and interactions.
Privacy is important.
In addition to improving your security online, you should avoid sharing data too often. Scammers can get ahold of it if your info is spread out there too much.
Also, stay mindful of newer technologies like AI, which can use and manipulate content you share online.
Make sure to fact-check!
Before you hit that repost button in outrage over some incendiary content, misinformation, and disinformation are rampant these days.
Try tracing claims back to their original sources rather than relying solely on Wikipedia entries or other secondary sources.
When you debate, do it kindly.
Online debates have earned quite a reputation over time.
However, they don’t necessarily need to be avoided if approached with an open mind toward learning and seeking truth rather than merely winning an argument.
Another rule? Take heated discussions offline.
Instead of engaging in drawn-out public spats, it’s more productive to engage in private conversations to resolve misunderstandings.
Halbert warns against confusing online connectivity with genuine friendships and emphasizes the need for building real-life relationships. Solely relying on the internet for social connections can be perilous.
Be a real friend; don’t just add them as one online.
Connecting with friends and family members may instill a “false sense of connection,” according to Halbert.
Research has shown this is especially true for Generation Z. Even though socializing online can create meaningful connections, it can also cause feelings of isolation.
You’re representing yourself but also your professional identity.
Zhu Scott recommends maintaining separate accounts for professional and personal interactions.
Be mindful of your connections.
Be okay with saying “no”! Just because someone you don’t know requests to be your friend doesn’t mean you have to add them.
Move with care when selecting who you choose to be connected with.
Interact sparingly and wisely.
Excessive liking or commenting can lead algorithms to show you more similar content, which might not always be desirable or beneficial.
Lastly, keep it simple—and stress-free!
Reducing the number of your social media accounts can significantly decrease stress levels associated with managing multiple platforms simultaneously.
Navigating the vast digital landscape can seem daunting, but adhering to these netiquette rules will ensure a smoother journey toward a responsible online presence.
