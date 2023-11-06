November 6, 2023 at 5:17 am

Nurse Warns That You Can Get A Staph Infection From Your Apple Watch

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jess_maria3

If you’ve never had a staph infection before or have never been around someone with a staph infection before, let me tell you that those things are NASTY.

And they can be incredibly dangerous.

So it’s best that you all pay attention to this viral TikTok video from a nurse named Jess who warned people about what could happen if people aren’t careful with their smartwatches.

Jess said a patient of hers got a staph infection from their Apple Watch and she showed viewers how to clean their watches so they don’t get an infection.

She said, “This is your reminder to clean your Apple Watch band.”

The caption to her video reads, “This is your sign to clean your watch band especially if you wear it to workout.”

Yikes, that’s pretty scary…

Here’s the video.

And here’s how folks reacted.

This person said they clean EVERYTHING.

Another individual always washes their watch.

And one TikTokker said they could totally see this happening.

Well, that’s a weird one!

Remember to wash your hands and stay clean!

