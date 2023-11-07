A Woman Shared Tips for Buying Cheap Clothes Online With ShopBazar
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s life hack time, friends!
And today it comes to us from a woman named Kai who was nice enough to let viewers know how she’s able to get her clothes for cheap.
Kai told viewers that the secret is to order clothes from an overstock company called shopbazar.com.
She said that she gets $10 off referral links for the site to get FREE clothes.
Kai showed viewers that she’s been offered deals by such brands as Commerce, Micas, Modatope, and others, and she’s saved a ton of money.
She added, “They have a shipping thing going on. Usually, you have to pay $10 for shipping.”
She even said, “I don’t need any more clothes because of this website.”
In her caption, Kai explained, “The amount of fancy dresses i have purely [because of this site anyway you can click my linktree for $10 off your purchase ITS FREE SHIPPING [RIGHT NOW] SO [DEFINITELY] GET SOMETHING BC USUALLY THERES SHIPPING.”
Take a look at what she had to say.
@kaisbubbletea
Replying to @kat #greenscreen the amount of fancy dresses i have purely bc of this site 😭😭 anyway you can click my linktree for $10 off your purchase ITS FREE SHIPPING RN SO DEF GET SOMETHING BC USUALLY THERES SHIPPING
Here’s how folks reacted.
This person got a nice set of pajamas based on her advice.
Another individual blames TikTok for making them shop.
And this person thinks she’s giving away too much info!
The cheaper, the better, right?
Those are words to live by!