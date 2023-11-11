November 11, 2023 at 8:38 am

A Woman Was Banned From Disneyland For Hiding Adult Beverages In Potato Chip Cans

by Matthew Gilligan

I personally don’t know why you’d have to smuggle alcohol into Disneyland, but I also don’t have kids, so maybe that’s just part of the routine to get through those looooong days at the theme park.

But I guess it’s a pretty popular practice, based on this video.

A woman named Ness posted a video where she showed viewers her hack for sneaking alcohol into Disneyland…but she admitted that it didn’t end well.

The video shows Ness and her sister emptying out cans of chips and hiding alcoholic beverages in the cans so they can get them into the theme park.

But she also added, “My sister got banned from Disney.”

Uh oh!

The video then shows her sister being detained by the security guards at Disney and she told viewers that her sister was caught with the booze and she ended up getting banned from the theme park.

The caption to her video reads, “By far the most ratchet she ever felt.”

Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time!

Let’s take a look at the video.

@nessa.gado

by far the most ratchet shes ever felt #fyp #foryou #disney

♬ Freek-A-Leek (Instrumental) – Petey Pablo

Here’s how people reacted.

This viewer knows this is a true story…

Another person offered up a pro tip about how to do this.

And this person asked a good question…

Don’t even try it, folks!

You don’t want to get a lifetime ban, do you?

