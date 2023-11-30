Boss Doesn’t Want To Be Bothered Unless It’s An “Emergency,” So They Got Satisfying Revenge And Left Him Stranded
Can’t you see I’m busy!
Don’t bother me unless it’s an emergency!
Okay, whatever you say…
Have you ever found yourself in that position at work?
If so, you’ll be able to relate to this story from a Reddit user who had a boss who just wanted to be left alone…
Don’t bother me unless it’s an emergency.
Many, many years ago, I was working one of my first jobs in a little cafe, nearing the end of my training period. It was a quiet day, perfect to put the newbie on with only one experienced staff member . The experienced staff member called in sick.
Boss had to come in and cover, until “Sue” could come in early. Boss wanted to use the time on site to do paperwork out the back.
“I’ll be in here if you have any questions”
They had A LOT of questions.
I very annoyingly had a lot of questions; How to void an incorrect transaction, where to find more special paper for the credit card machine, what to do when the coffee grinder stopped working.
But the Boss got fed up.
Finally Boss said “I’m busy! Don’t bother me unless it’s an emergency! Let me know when Sue is here.”
Shyly I replied “That’s what I came to tell you, Sue just arrived.”
“Great. Any more questions ask her.”
Sue took over the coffee area, and got me on restocking, clearing tables, and emptying the bins, and other necessary grunt work.
They noticed something in the parking lot.
I went out to the outside bins through the little staff parking area, and saw my boss’s old car there with the headlights still on.
I went back to my boss’s office,
“Boss…”
But he didn’t want to hear it…
“IS IT AN EMERGENCY!?” Boss snapped.
“…not to me” I replied
“THEN GO AWAY!”
I left quickly. I went to tell Sue instead. “Sue….” Then I changed my mind “Boss doesn’t want to be disturbed, unless it’s an emergency. So I’m supposed to ask you, if I have more questions”
Sue and I worked pleasantly until the end of my shift a few hours later.
As I gathered my things to leave, Boss ran by me, knocking into me a bit.
Without turning around to see if I was OK, Boss said “Sorry I’m in a rush”
The Boss was about to get a big surprise!
I slowed down to see what happened next, getting out my brick of a phone to text my mother I was on my way home. I could hear my boss swearing.
Oh no, Boss realised that was what I was going to tell them earlier. I was in trouble.
“Can you bring your car in and give me a jump start? My battery is flat.” (Only a few cars could fit, so only senior staff and management could park there)
“I walked here. I live ten minutes walk up the hill”
It was time to go!
I raced off before the Boss could blame me.
The next time I was on shift with Sue, I asked what happened to Boss.
And they found out what happened.
“Headlights left on. Got a flat battery. Boss tried to jump start it with my car, but it didn’t work. Had to call a taxi…. Funny that neither of us noticed the lights were on when we walked by it.”
And I realised of course, she had to have seen it when she walked in. I can only imagine why she didn’t say anything either.
You’ve probably worked for someone like this before, right?
I know I have!
