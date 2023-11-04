Car Dealer Told Them To Leave After A Hefty Fee Was Added To The Final Price. So They Agreed Completely.
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve ever gone to a car dealership before, you know the drill…
It can either be a pleasant experience, or it can be a total nightmare, depending on who’s working at the place.
And this story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page falls into the latter category.
A woman explained why she was at a car dealership in the first place.
Don’t like it, leave.
“This happened today. My husband and I have been car shopping as I was in an auto accident at the beginning of summer.
Our car was totaled in the accident and it has been a loooong process. We finally decided on the automobile we wanted, got all our paperwork completed, and had our financing all worked out. All we needed to do was sign all the paperwork and drive away.
They decided to make it a family affair
The dealership is 90 minutes from our house so we took the kids out of school early and my husband took off work after lunch. We wanted to make sure we were home in time to keep our typical school night schedule going.
We get to the dealership at our agreed-upon time, we did one more test drive and were ready to sign everything.
And then things went sideways.
Then the games started. All of a sudden the finance office wasn’t ready for us. Then after an almost 2-hour wait, they were ready. The finance person started by trying to upsell us on all the add-ons dealers try to sell you.
We told her we didn’t want anything extra, we just wanted to look at the numbers, read the paperwork, sign it all, and head out. Due to our wait, we had a limited amount of time to get this done and still be able to get home in time for the kids bedtime routine. The first thing she does is pull out a different set of numbers than we were originally given and agreed to.
This couple was perplexed by what happened and they decided to stand their ground
All of a sudden there is a dealership fee for selling us a car at this time of year. Nearly 1k for this nonsense. Then she states that if we don’t like the fee, we could leave as they have people begging to buy cars from them.
Okay, whatever you say!
So, my husband and I stood to leave. She then tells us we can’t leave as she has already printed the forms. I laughed at her and told her to go out and get one of those beggars to buy it.
So far the finance person has called twice and the salesperson has called 4 times.
I guess they weren’t expecting someone to get that far and then walk away.”
Check out how people responded.
One reader had a similar story to share.
This Reddit user made a pretty funny comment.
This individual thinks they know why the GM made the call.
Another reader gave some inside info on how car sales work.
And this person said you can apply this knowledge to a lot of things in life.
This was definitely one of those cases where all they could do was maliciously comply.
And I think we can all agree that they did the right thing!