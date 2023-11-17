Customer Wasn’t Given A “No Tip” Option For Her Purchase And People Are Noticing The Same Thing
I’m all for tipping service workers, but it seems like some places of business might be taking the whole thing a little bit too far.
In fact, this just happened to me at a popular Korean restaurant called Bibibop, so it’s not surprising that others are running into this.
And a TikTok user named Joostan posted a video that will probably convince a lot of people of that fact.
Joostan was at a boba tea store called Bubble U when they filmed the video of themselves interacting with a touchscreen that didn’t offer leaving no tip for the workers.
The four options available on the touchscreen were between 10% and 25%.
But one commenter on the video told other viewers that there was an option to not leave a tip below the “Continue” button on the screen, but it wasn’t visible for some reason.
In a strange twist, the folks at Bubble U, the cafe where this happened, actually left a comment on the viral video and said, “Thank you for bringing this to our attention and we’re sorry about your experience. We checked our systems and found no problem selecting the $0 tip.”
The Bubble U people didn’t explain the situation any further and didn’t mention how customers could actually find the zero tip option, so there’s that…
Here’s the video.
And here’s how people reacted.
Is tipping totally out of control?
