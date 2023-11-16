November 16, 2023 at 12:48 am

‘He never was creepy towards me again.’ Nosy Roommate Demands To Be Notified When She Uses Her “Electric Device,” So She Maliciously Complies

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Reddit/AITA/Pexels

Didn’t your mother ever tell you not to be so darn nosy?

I know mine did!

But some folks just have to learn the hard way…

That’s what happened to a guy who just couldn’t mind his own business…

It happened in a dormitory at a university.

You want to be notified every time I brush my teeth? No problem.

“This is a smaller one and it happened when I was still living in a student dorm the first few years of university.

Each room in my dorm had their own sink, with showers and toilets in a shared space, so you could at least brush your teeth and get ready in peace.

I happened to have a next door roommate, who I very seldomly saw, due to our schedules, however, you could hear the water running from time to time. I have an electric toothbrush, which is important for the story.

It seems this guy had gotten the wrong impression…

One day I was brushing my teeth as usual and rushing out the door to university when said roommate came out of his room with a wolfish grin.

“You can just call me next time you feel the need to run the electric thing in your room!” At first I didn’t get it, then I was quite disgusted, as he obviously thought I was using my “vibrating device” twice a day and had put more thought into this than I’d liked.

She decided to teach this fella a lesson.

While I do own several toys, my bed was on the complete opposite end of the room, so as far away from the shared wall as possible.

At night, I was still disgusted by his behaviour when I got the idea to just do what he wanted me to. So I grabbed my toothbrush, knocked on his door and smiled as sweetly as possible.

“Neighbour, I need to use my electric device now and since you offered your help…”

His face lit up until I shoved my toothbrush in his face and realisation dawned. I’ve never seen anyone turn this red this fast.

And she kept it up for a while to make her point loud and clear!

For the next few weeks I knocked on his door every time I brushed my teeth. And since I decided my dental hygiene was a priority now, I upped brushing my teeth from twice to thrice a day.

He got super uncomfortable every time I knocked and asked him about dental hygiene tips, but he never was creepy towards me again.”

Now let’s see what people had to say about this.

One person shared a weird story from their college days.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another individual made an odd/creepy comment.

Source: Reddit/AITA

One Reddit user talked about what else she should have done to make this guy uncomfortable.

Source: Reddit/AITA

And this person was surprised by how this story turned out.

Source: Reddit/AITA

That’ll teach him to mind his own business!

I’d call this a job well done!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter