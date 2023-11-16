‘He never was creepy towards me again.’ Nosy Roommate Demands To Be Notified When She Uses Her “Electric Device,” So She Maliciously Complies
by Matthew Gilligan
Didn’t your mother ever tell you not to be so darn nosy?
I know mine did!
But some folks just have to learn the hard way…
That’s what happened to a guy who just couldn’t mind his own business…
It happened in a dormitory at a university.
You want to be notified every time I brush my teeth? No problem.
“This is a smaller one and it happened when I was still living in a student dorm the first few years of university.
Each room in my dorm had their own sink, with showers and toilets in a shared space, so you could at least brush your teeth and get ready in peace.
I happened to have a next door roommate, who I very seldomly saw, due to our schedules, however, you could hear the water running from time to time. I have an electric toothbrush, which is important for the story.
It seems this guy had gotten the wrong impression…
One day I was brushing my teeth as usual and rushing out the door to university when said roommate came out of his room with a wolfish grin.
“You can just call me next time you feel the need to run the electric thing in your room!” At first I didn’t get it, then I was quite disgusted, as he obviously thought I was using my “vibrating device” twice a day and had put more thought into this than I’d liked.
She decided to teach this fella a lesson.
While I do own several toys, my bed was on the complete opposite end of the room, so as far away from the shared wall as possible.
At night, I was still disgusted by his behaviour when I got the idea to just do what he wanted me to. So I grabbed my toothbrush, knocked on his door and smiled as sweetly as possible.
“Neighbour, I need to use my electric device now and since you offered your help…”
His face lit up until I shoved my toothbrush in his face and realisation dawned. I’ve never seen anyone turn this red this fast.
And she kept it up for a while to make her point loud and clear!
For the next few weeks I knocked on his door every time I brushed my teeth. And since I decided my dental hygiene was a priority now, I upped brushing my teeth from twice to thrice a day.
He got super uncomfortable every time I knocked and asked him about dental hygiene tips, but he never was creepy towards me again.”
That’ll teach him to mind his own business!
I’d call this a job well done!