Her Daughter Said She Wanted To Eat Pizza Every Day, So This Parent Maliciously Complied
by Matthew Gilligan
Remember when you were a kid and you told your parents you wanted to eat ice cream for every meal, every day?
Of course, they never let any of us actually do that, but the parent you’re about to hear from did and they had quite a funny story to tell.
Giving my Daughter *exactly* what she wanted.
“Little disclaimer: my daughter is a wonderful kid. She’s smart, she’s also a smart aleck.
A couple of years ago, the ‘Rona just started and daughter was roughly 8 y/o. 2nd or 3rd grade elementary school.
This kiddo really loved pizza.
She was really into salami pizza. I wouldn’t allow more than one a week, obviously. So she got the idea of “In France, children get to eat everything they want seven times a week! That is why they like it!”
Now, she got it all wrong. The saying goes they have to try a certain food seven times before they can decide whether they like it.
But I understood her wish: salami pizza. Every day. She had this malicious little **** eating grin of “gotcha!”.
So they decided to play along.
I answered with the same grin: “Okay. You’ll get salami pizza the next week. Only salami pizza. Nothing else.”
She was hyped. Yay! All them pizza! Her favourite frozen types! All of them!
Monday morning rolls around. She gets salami pizza for breakfast. Fantastic! Best parent!
Monday noon. Leftover from the morning.
The pizza kept on coming!
Monday evening, time for the second pizza. I make some for the rest of the family, too. Everyone enjoys salami pizza. Fun!
Tuesday morning. Guess what’s for breakfast?! Exactly. Daughter asks for something else. I remind her of my promise. Salami pizza all day, everyday for a week. Reluctant yay!
Tuesday noon she skips the pizza.
I think she was starting to get the message…
Tuesday evening we’re having something else, while she chews on her pizza. It isn’t as cool anymore I guess. I eat her leftover pizza.
Wednesday morning she sneaks a slice of bread, but I stop her and heat her up a salami pizza. She breaks down and asks me to stop.
This kid might never want to eat pizza again!
Lesson learned: Don’t try to outsmart your parents. You might get exactly what you were asking for!
Since then she still loves salami pizza – but once a month is fine, really.”
Wholesome AND funny.
That’s the way it’s done!