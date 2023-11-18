Here’s What It Sounds Like When Five Grown Men Get Freaked Out By A Spider In Their House
Well guys, you did your best…
But the huge numbers of people who heard how you reacted on TikTok to the video below would like you to know that they laughed at you.
In fact, they laughed a lot!
The viral TikTok video shows a man creeping up on a painting hung on a wall while his pals encourage him to confront a spider hiding behind the artwork.
When the spider finally appears, the men SCREAM and it’s pretty darn hilarious.
The poor spider sadly met his fate that day and that was all she wrote!
But those screams will live on forever…
You gotta love TikTok!
Here’s the video.
Here’s what people had to say about it.
One viewer thinks this HUGE spider was more than just a little arachnid…
Another TikTokker noticed something strange…
And this person wants more video evidence of this incident!
Hey, leave those spiders alone!
Get a plate and take them outside instead!
They do a lot of good things!