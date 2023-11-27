‘I’ll be home soon.’ Woman Asks The Internet About Her Boyfriend’s Unplanned Night Out With His Friends
This woman is not happy!
Her name is Jasmin and she posted a video on TikTok that went viral after she talked about an experience she had with her boyfriend that left her incredibly perturbed.
Jasmin told viewers that her BF usually returns home from work around 3:30 p.m. but on the day in question, she still hadn’t heard from him by 5 p.m.
She decided to call him and he told her that he was going out for drinks with co-workers and that he was sorry he didn’t let her know…and he said he’d be home soon.
And then three hours went by…
Jasmin said, “He does not respond to me at all. And here I’ve been all evening waiting for him to get home, assuming that he and I are probably gonna go out and do something on Friday, so I’m not making any plans.”
She eventually went to bed and woke up at 2 a.m. to take her dog outside to go to the bathroom.
And guess what…?
Her boyfriend still wasn’t back!
Jasmin called him and could hear that he was at some kind of party because there was music in the background. He assured her again that he’d be home soon and when he finally did return, she said they ended up getting into a fight.
Jasmin said, “How would you feel if your partner just disappeared one day and didn’t have the basic human decency and respect that you should have for each other in a relationship?”
Uh oh…sounds like there is trouble in paradise!
Here’s what she had to say.
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
One viewer said this was not respectful behavior from her partner.
Another individual said she needs to chill out.
And one TikTokker said this guy is being inconsiderate.
I had a feeling that this story would generate a lot of different comments.
Sounds like these two need some couple’s counseling!
