Is It Okay To Pay Rent With A Credit Card? This Woman Does And She Shared All The Advantages.
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is a new one!
I can’t actually say that I’ve ever heard of someone paying their rent with a credit card, but a woman named Meg posted a video on TikTok and talked about how she does it all the time and she’s the one who’s shocked that no one else does it this way.
Meg said, “I just went to pay my rent and I found out that I’m the only person in the entire apartment complex, which is four complexes, that uses my credit card.”
She added, “I literally have a note on the little paper, it’s just me and my info for my apartment. And I don’t know why more people aren’t paying their bills with their credit card because I fly everywhere for free and I upgrade for free. And I have all these advantages because I put everything on my card. So y’all need to be doing that.”
Hmmm…
Check out her video.
#chasesapphirepreferred and @American Airlines cards are my literal ticket to paradise. I don’t spend a penny unless I get rewarded and neither should you!! Talk to your landlord or apartment manager today about using your credit cars to pay rent and plan that Christmas trip! #dailydiaryofafemalefilmmaker #chasesapphirepreferred #americanairlines #creditcardtravelpoints #travelhack #solofemaletraveler
I gotta say, that’s kind of a weird one!
I guess there’s a first time for everything…