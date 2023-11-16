November 16, 2023 at 5:49 pm

Is It Okay To Pay Rent With A Credit Card? This Woman Does And She Shared All The Advantages.

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@avintagenomad

Well, this is a new one!

I can’t actually say that I’ve ever heard of someone paying their rent with a credit card, but a woman named Meg posted a video on TikTok and talked about how she does it all the time and she’s the one who’s shocked that no one else does it this way.

Source: TikTok/@avintagenomad

Meg said, “I just went to pay my rent and I found out that I’m the only person in the entire apartment complex, which is four complexes, that uses my credit card.”

Source: TikTok/@avintagenomad

She added, “I literally have a note on the little paper, it’s just me and my info for my apartment. And I don’t know why more people aren’t paying their bills with their credit card because I fly everywhere for free and I upgrade for free. And I have all these advantages because I put everything on my card. So y’all need to be doing that.”

Hmmm…

Source: TikTok/@avintagenomad

Check out her video.

@avintagenomad

#chasesapphirepreferred and @American Airlines cards are my literal ticket to paradise. I don’t spend a penny unless I get rewarded and neither should you!! Talk to your landlord or apartment manager today about using your credit cars to pay rent and plan that Christmas trip! #dailydiaryofafemalefilmmaker #chasesapphirepreferred #americanairlines #creditcardtravelpoints #travelhack #solofemaletraveler

♬ original sound – avintagenomad

Here’s what people had to say.

One person said AT&T has caught on to this.

Source: TikTok/@avintagenomad

Another individual said they wish they could do this where they live.

Source: TikTok/@avintagenomad

And this TikTokker said if you do this, you have to be careful…

Source: TikTok/@avintagenomad

I gotta say, that’s kind of a weird one!

I guess there’s a first time for everything…

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: THE REST
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter