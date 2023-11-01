‘It sucks that there are people like this.’ Woman Accidentally Records People Dining and Dashing And Alerts The Owners
by Matthew Gilligan
You never know what you might accidentally catch on camera when you decide to film a video on your phone.
And a woman named Sierra captured something that got a lot of folks talking on TikTok.
Sierra recorded herself eating in one of her favorite restaurants and the text overlay on her video reads, “I was going to film what I ate at one of our favorite restaurants but then the table next to us dined and dash and I got it on camera.”
She can be seen eating and then the text overlay reads, “This is when they started complaining…” about some other customers in the restaurant.
Another text overlay reads, “She had already gotten appetizers, soup and salad and gotten her food and had started eating it and told them she wanted teriyaki chicken, not what she ordered. So he was going to make her a teriyaki chicken.”
Sierra said she kept an eye on the customers because she is friends with the owners and then her video captured the other folks leaving the restaurant and walking to their car in the parking lot.
Another text overlay on the video reads, “The owner, Imam and his wife, are our friend, so I let him know as soon as I saw them leave.”
The customers walked to a Lexus in the parking lot and Sierra let the owners know what happened.
Another text overlay reads, “It sucks that there are people like this.”
Sierra also told viewers to visit the restaurant in Rivergate, Tennessee to give the owners some business.
Don’t dine and dash!
It’s the little people who end up getting screwed over!