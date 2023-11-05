‘It’s kind of nice, I’m not gonna lie to you.’ A Man Who Rents A Room In A 4-Bedroom Apartment Said He’s Never Met His Roommates
by Matthew Gilligan
This would have been a dream come true in my younger days when I had roommates!
A college student named Spencer posted a video on TikTok and explained that he’s never met the other residents of his four-bedroom apartment even though he’s lived there for two months.
The caption to the video reads, “If you are my roommate and you see this video, my name is Spencer.”
The college student gave TikTokkers a tour of his apartment and said, “It’s not a bad place but I’m just kind of convinced that I’m the only one who lives here.
Spencer then said, “The only explanation for this is they all must have girlfriends and just live at their girlfriends places, ’cause that’s the only thing that makes sense here.”
Spencer told a story and said that he came home one day to his apartment to find a group of strangers in his living room who said they were waiting for someone named Cole and all he could say was, “Who’s Cole?”
Well, apparently, Cole is one of his roommates that he has yet to meet.
Spencer said, “It’s kind of nice, I’m not gonna lie to you. It’s basically like I have my complete own place. But, like, at a certain point I’m gonna run into ’em right? I wonder how long we can keep this going?”
This sounds like a pretty good set-up to me!
The less interaction, the better!