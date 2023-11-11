‘Let’s normalize $5 bank accounts.’ People Are Showing How Low Their Bank Accounts Are Before They Get Paid
by Laura Lynott
Your heart would break for some of these workers who’ve shown they either have a few dollars a day before payday, or they’re in the red!
What is going on in America, I hear you shout. Folks have taken to TikTok to share the fact that their bank accounts are nearly empty as they wait on payday. This poor worker’s only got $5.72 in their account. How they gonna make it through?
Here’s another broke worker – with only $6.99 in their bank ’til their paid. That’s crazy. I’m kinda wondering how hard the cost of living is hitting workers. And also just why haven’t the wages gone up to reflect that y’all!
However, it was kinda funny, how TikToker lintlickr_ told her followers, despite the majority of the workers being broke, they were not neglecting themselves as the clock ticked ’til pay.
“Our bank accounts the day before payday,” she wrote. “And we still managed to Uber Eats Chick-Fil-A and Starbucks.”
I can’t say I exactly blame them though. You should be able to afford to live….
It was an even worse picture for one worker though.
They didn’t have a cent in their account and instead, they were well and truly in the RED.
I sure hope this worker, who is overdrawn $66.92 is getting paid soon!
Only one person has a healthy bank account but everyone else is unbearably broke despite working hard. That ain’t right and I can hear y’all screaming at this clip.
But this worker’s gotta be applauded for making their salary go round even as inflation bites us all!
But hey, maybe they’re the boss!
Watch the full sobering clip below:
