‘Let’s normalize $5 bank accounts.’ People Are Showing How Low Their Bank Accounts Are Before They Get Paid

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@lintlickr_

Your heart would break for some of these workers who’ve shown they either have a few dollars a day before payday, or they’re in the red!

What is going on in America, I hear you shout. Folks have taken to TikTok to share the fact that their bank accounts are nearly empty as they wait on payday. This poor worker’s only got $5.72 in their account. How they gonna make it through?

Source: TikTok/@lintlickr_

Here’s another broke worker – with only $6.99 in their bank ’til their paid. That’s crazy. I’m kinda wondering how hard the cost of living is hitting workers. And also just why haven’t the wages gone up to reflect that y’all!

However, it was kinda funny, how TikToker lintlickr_ told her followers, despite the majority of the workers being broke, they were not neglecting themselves as the clock ticked ’til pay.

“Our bank accounts the day before payday,” she wrote. “And we still managed to Uber Eats Chick-Fil-A and Starbucks.”

I can’t say I exactly blame them though. You should be able to afford to live….

Source: TikTok/@lintlickr_

It was an even worse picture for one worker though.

They didn’t have a cent in their account and instead, they were well and truly in the RED.

I sure hope this worker, who is overdrawn $66.92 is getting paid soon!

Source: TikTok/@lintlickr_

Only one person has a healthy bank account but everyone else is unbearably broke despite working hard. That ain’t right and I can hear y’all screaming at this clip.

But this worker’s gotta be applauded for making their salary go round even as inflation bites us all!

Source: TikTok/@lintlickr_

But hey, maybe they’re the boss!

Watch the full sobering clip below:

@lintlickr_

Our bank accounts the day before payday😂😂😂 and we still managed to uber eats chicfila and starbucks🤣 #fyp #payday

♬ Glamorous – Fergie

Here’s what people thought of this day before payday misery:

Yeah, it shouldn’t be normalized, that’s for sure!

Source: TikTok/@lintlickr_

I was loving that bank account too!

Source: TikTok/@lintlickr_

Yep, if the chips are down, buy fries!

Source: TikTok/@lintlickr_

We’re all $5 bank accounts now.

