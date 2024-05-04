A Pitbull Owner Was Rude To The Vet Staff, So They Got Revenge By Permanently Making Their Dog A Joke
I’ve noticed that the most condescending people are the ones who lack common sense and don’t think before they make rude assumptions.
Like anyone, I think of ways to bring them down a peg and start respecting me.
Read this story about an employee at a vet clinic who took retribution a bit too far when a new customer insulted her.
Insult my intelligence? It’s on the record now.
I’m a veterinary technician and was doing some work in the reception area.
We had a man and his pit bull come in. I’m getting them checked in and I ask what the dog’s name is.
He tells me the dog’s name is Gucci.
I ask how he spells it because you can never assume anything these days. He rolls his eyes and says, “You don’t know how to spell Gucci? Are you an idiot or something?”
I hate being patronized as much as the next person, but no one stops doing that just because you falsified a document. And it could affect your dog’s healthcare.
The thing about veterinary medical records are that they are legal documents.
They will exist for a certain number of years at least before they are destroyed. For the better part of a decade, I made the record show he arrived that day with a dog named “Goochy” since I’m apparently an idiot that can’t spell Gucci.
Here’s what people had to say in the comments.
Sometimes we all need a good a wholesome dad joke.
Exactly! Also, maybe the dog wouldn’t appreciate his name being mispelled. I know mine wouldn’t.
Ooooh BURN. I prefer this response. You can get petty revenge without falsifying records.
I hope Beaux peed all over the fake plants.
What? Dogs deserve petty revenge, too.
Thank you! Because my last name has an uncommon spelling and my first name can be spelled in many ways, my name is frequently misspelled: Ashlee Ashby. (Shudders)
At least fellow pet owners will be okay with you falsifying a record!
