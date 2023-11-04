‘I actually cannot afford to buy more.’ Military Mom Says She Still Wears Maternity Clothes Because They Can’t Afford New Ones
by Laura Lynott
A military mom, who visits a food bank just to get by, is sharing her life with the public, and it’s honestly heartbreaking.
@alex.is.here1 told her followers she’d done up a list of all the things she’d had to cut out to help her family survive!
She said: “So, I thought I’d tell you some of the things that I’ve had to give up. Because of the cost of living increases, I decided to make my own list of the things that me and my family have had to give up. So here’s my list.”
The mom said eating out is now a distant memory, “Honestly, we just cannot afford to eat out anymore. The only time we go to eat out is if we go to like McDonald’s or Wendy’s and then I use the app to get like free stuff with the points.”
And she actually had to stop working because her family was WORSE off!
She added: “I’m still wearing the clothes that I wore when I was pregnant because I can’t afford to buy new ones. And not only that, but even though I stopped breastfeeding my daughter when she was like three-months-old. I’m still wearing my breastfeeding bras because I actually cannot afford to buy more.”
This is really not okay in 2023.
Hopefully things get easier for that mom and her family.
Watch the full video here:
@alex.ishere1
#stitch with @Ebonie #cuttingcosts #costofliving #fyp #foryoupage #genz #momsoftiktok #parentsoftiktok #1yearpostpartum #cna #itbelikethat #thestruggle #inflation #pricegouging #housingcrisis
Here’s what people thought of the mom’s budget list:
Moms shouldn’t have to struggle so much!
This is tough!
Yes! Much love to that mom!
Ugh… it’s so weird that the military employs so many people but can’t pay them a fair wage.
When will the world get fairer?