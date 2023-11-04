November 4, 2023 at 4:47 am

‘I actually cannot afford to buy more.’ Military Mom Says She Still Wears Maternity Clothes Because They Can’t Afford New Ones

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@alex.ishere1

A military mom, who visits a food bank just to get by, is sharing her life with the public, and it’s honestly heartbreaking.

@alex.is.here1 told her followers she’d done up a list of all the things she’d had to cut out to help her family survive!

She said: “So, I thought I’d tell you some of the things that I’ve had to give up. Because of the cost of living increases, I decided to make my own list of the things that me and my family have had to give up. So here’s my list.”

Source: TikTok/@alex.ishere1

The mom said eating out is now a distant memory, “Honestly, we just cannot afford to eat out anymore. The only time we go to eat out is if we go to like McDonald’s or Wendy’s and then I use the app to get like free stuff with the points.”

Source: TikTok/@alex.ishere1

And she actually had to stop working because her family was WORSE off!

She added: “I’m still wearing the clothes that I wore when I was pregnant because I can’t afford to buy new ones. And not only that, but even though I stopped breastfeeding my daughter when she was like three-months-old. I’m still wearing my breastfeeding bras because I actually cannot afford to buy more.”

Source: TikTok/@alex.ishere1

This is really not okay in 2023.

Hopefully things get easier for that mom and her family.

Watch the full video here:

@alex.ishere1

Here’s what people thought of the mom’s budget list:

Moms shouldn’t have to struggle so much!

Source: TikTok/@alex.ishere1

This is tough!

Source: TikTok/@alex.ishere1

Yes! Much love to that mom!

Source: TikTok/@alex.ishere1

Ugh… it’s so weird that the military employs so many people but can’t pay them a fair wage.

When will the world get fairer?

