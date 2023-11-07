‘My guy is trying to clock out.’ Customer Filmed A Restaurant Worker Who Is Absolutely Done With His Shift And Ready To Leave Immediately
by Matthew Gilligan
This guy was not playing around…at all.
A worker at an A&W Brew Bar restaurant was incredibly eager to leave after his shift was over so he did what he had to do…
A video showed him waiting to clock out for his shift holding his backpack and jacket and he had a steely-eyed gaze that showed he was READY TO GO.
The person who posted the video said, “My guy is trying to clock out and he almost made it, too. So close!”
The woman laughed as she recorded the video as the employee stood by the register while customers waiting to place an order stood near him.
This man would not be denied!
Check out the video.
Let him go
Hey, when it’s time to go, it’s time to go, right?
You better believe it!