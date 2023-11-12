‘My kids have had non stop chronic coughs.’ Mom Finds Mold Inside Applesauce Packets She Bought From Costco
Costco…you’re being put on blast.
A mom posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that the Kirkland brand apple sauce packets she purchased from Costco for her kids had mold in them.
She wrote in the video’s text overlay, “This is why my kids have had non stop chronic coughs!”
The mom explained in the video, “I’ve got a whole box of these. I’m feeding them to my pigs now.”
She then added, “Because these are rubbish. They’re super moldy I can taste the mold, smell the mold. They’re moldy. I’m not feeding them to my kids anymore.”
Take a look at what she had to say.
And it appears she’s not alone in this fight.
Another TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers she discovered the same thing in a pouch of Mott’s apple sauce.
That’s not good!
Gotta keep an eye on those kiddos!
They’ll put anything in their mouths!