‘My love life expired.’ Guy Matches With Woman On Bumble And She Brings Her Parents On The First Date
by Laura Lynott
This guy went on a first date from Bumble and wound up meeting the PARENTS!
@Zockr thought he’d met possibly the woman of his dreams. She looked good, she was funny and she was REAL. That was a step up from previous experience online.
But when she turned up to dinner with her parents in toe, this dude did NOT know where to look or run to.
He told his followers on TikTok: “I just went on a first date. And honestly, I am traumatized. I’m traumatized. There’s a reason why I’m feeling that way. So let me tell you. I match with a lady. Let’s say her name is Priyanka, you know, just for anonymity. I met with Priyanka. And I see her profile. I’m like, well… Very beautiful…”
He continued: “So she’s talking about her family. She’s talking about our roots and we both have something in common. Both of our families are from parts of India. Could you guess, we exchanged a few messages back and forth and she said, ‘Hey, let’s get off this app.’…
The story goes on a bit. But when he cuts to it. The guy meets the lady at an Indian restaurant.
He continued: “So, I see her and she looks great. I give her a hug. I’m like, ‘Hey, so glad to we got to do this. She said, ‘Hi, I’m Priyanka.’.. And she said, ‘Let’s go on in.’ I have the door open. And she was walking in front of me and she said ‘Oh, this is where our table is.’ So we’re walking towards her table. And I’m just following her. And she then uses her hand and gestures like ‘Oh, this is our table.'”
Sounds good, right? Everyone is ready for the perfect match. But then, it’s game, set and match and ain’t nobody walking away a winner…
He added: “And I see two people that are sitting on our table. I’m like ‘Who’s sitting at our table?’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, this is my mom and my dad.’ And I’m like, ‘Hello. How are you doing?’ I was not prepared for this moment in life. There was no way that she had brought her mom and dad with her on a first date. I’m like, That’s it. This is my arranged marriage. I cannot hide from this moment in time. My love life expired. There is officially an end date to my dating career….”
Watch the rest of this funny clip here:
