‘People willingly give out their information.’ Banker Warned About A Phone Scam That Is Costing Folks A Lot Of Money
by Matthew Gilligan
If you want advice about money scams, it’s best to take it from a banker.
A banker named Laksmy Sanchez posted a video and talked to viewers about a scam that folks really need to be aware of.
She started by saying, “I don’t even know if I’m allowed to make this video right now” but she decided to post the video because she had helped out a customer who was the victim of an attempted scam.
Laksmy said, “There is an epidemic of scammers going on right now” and explained that scammers have been calling customers pretending to be workers at their banks in order to steal their personal information.
She said, “Customers are getting calls on the phone or text messages where they say ‘somebody attempted to make a withdrawal or transaction on your account.'”
She continued, “The people willingly give out their information. They willingly give out their account numbers, their online banking IDs, their passwords, their credit card numbers.”
After getting the information, scammers will then transfer money out of the accounts of unsuspecting customers.
Check out her video.
@laksmysanchez
PLEASE SHARE THIS WITH ANYONE YOU THINK COULD BE A POSIBLE VICTIM OF THIS! Especially the elderly! It’s getting INSANE! #PSA #SCAMALERT #BANKINGSCAMALERT
Now check out what people had to say.
This person said what a lot of us are thinking…
Another person has seen some scams in their career.
And this person almost got scammed, but luckily didn’t fall for it.
Keep your eyes peeled, friends!
Scammers seem to be everywhere!