Plumbers Advise What You Should And Shouldn’t Put Down Your Garbage Disposal
by Laura Lynott
If you thought that you could just use your garbage disposal to get rid of food, well, apparently NOT.
@primeplumbingmd told their followers they needed to be SUPER careful putting, well, anything down there!
The plumbers filmed an amusing TikTok video where they pretty much seem to have made garbage disposals useless for many of our needs.
In the clip a young woman plumber asks other plumbers: “What’s the one thing you should never put down the garbage disposal?”
The first guy responds: “Anything.”
Okay. Hmm.
The second guy responded: “Chicken bones.”
We can get behind this one, right? That’s understandable.
The third says: “Rice, egg shells, probably egg shells.”
Again you can kinda understand the egg shells bit or uncooked rice, for sure.
But the fourth guy is throwing us some kinda curveball: “Everything,” he said.
Okay…
No! Not okay. That’s not okay, man!
The young woman has her turn and again, we can get behind this, right?
She says: “Rice, anything starchy, anything starchy.”
But the last guy has one word that will wind up confusing most of us, I think. He said: “Food.” Okay, so what exactly is a garbage disposal for?!
Here’s the full confusing clip as I send my garbage disposal to the junk!
