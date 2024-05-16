Entitled Grandma Demands That Her Daughter Lets Her Name Her Baby Or She’ll Cut Off Contact, But Her Son In Law Calls Her Bluff And Tells Her They Don’t Need Her
by Ryan McCarthy
Oftentimes, when a couple starts expecting a baby, the only one more excited than the parents for the little ones are the grandparents!
They get to relive all the best parts of being a parent, without dealing with all the worst parts!
They get to pinch their grandbaby’s cheeks and see how cute he is, but they get to shirk diaper duty and waking up in the middle of the night!
But sometimes grandparents start having delusions of grandeur, and think they get a bigger say than the parents about the baby’s life.
And this user’s mother in law took things a step further, when she demanded that she get to name the baby, and threatened to never see him again if she didn’t get her way!
But the joke was on her, because OP told her that would probably be better for the baby any way, and said she was never getting near his child!
Check it out!
AITA for telling my mil that she made her bed and she can rot in it for all I care?
So I (24m) have been with my girlfriend (23 f) for a bit over a year. She is the love of my life and the only problem is the witch of a mother she has.
My girlfriend is very low contact with her mom as she is a judgmental, crazy alcoholic. She has constantly criticized my gf to the point of her crying every time she talks to her.
Well we are expecting our first child. It was not planned but a welcomed surprise and we are super happy about it.
But when OP’s girlfriend shared the good news with her father, her mother in law overheard and had an interesting reaction, to say the least.
My girlfriend told her father as she is very close to him and my mother-in-law overheard it. She has demanded that we use the name she wants and that it’s her way or no way.
I told her that we as parents are gonna choose what name our child gets and she has no part in it.
Well as expected she told my girlfriend that either she uses the name she picks or she won’t ever be in our child’s life. And to that, we told her that’s probably for the better.
And suddenly, her ultimatum was coming back to haunt her!
She then started to cry saying we can’t ban her from seeing her first grandchild.
I told her that if she thinks I would ever allow her to be near our child then she must be delusional.
She had a meltdown and said we can’t do that to her. I told her that she had made her bed and she can rot in it for all I care, then we left.
OP’s own parents weren’t as ready to read her to filth, and told him that they thought he had crossed the line with his mother-in-law.
I told my parents about what happened and they told me that they understand my frustration but that I can’t be that disrespectful to someone and just tell her off like that.
My girlfriend is on my side but my parents made me second guess my self.
AITA?
I mean, its never good to be that rude to someone, but if OP’s girlfriend didn’t have a problem with it, I think her opinion is the only one who really matters in that situation.
Reddit was completely on OP’s side, saying her current behavior was justification enough for keeping her out of their son’s life.
This user said sometimes you need a partner from a healthier family dynamic to help you create and enforce boundaries with your own dysfunctional one!
This user said apart from OP’s mother in law’s atrocious attitude, her alcoholism was enough to keep her away from their son.
Finally, this user said OP’s parents were giving his mother in law more credit than she actually deserved.
Why would you think that you have the final say on the name of a baby that isn’t yours?
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.