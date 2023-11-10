‘Sir, this is everything. This is what’s on your burger.’ Rude Customer Wants “Everything” On Their Burger And Gets A Malicious Surprise
Be careful what you wish for when you order a burger with “everything”…
Because you might end up with egg on your face (along with some other ingredients) just like the guy did in this story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page!
The waitress who wrote it explained that she was working in a burger joint at the time.
I’ll take an everything burger.
My first job was waitressing at a 1950s diner style burger-joint. I think I was about 16? It was a sweet gig.
My coworkers were generally nice, the customers were a mixed bag. Though we did have one homeless guy that would come in and do our food challenge weekly for a free meal. He was cool.
Anyways, to the story at hand, I had a family come in. If I remember correctly it was the tradition dad, mom, two kids. It was lunch rush and basically all the tables and the bar were filled. So, I’m taking their order and the dad asks for a burger.
And then the games began…
Me: “What would you like on that burger?”
Dad: “everything”
Me: “Well we have a lot of options”
I gesture to the menu section containing the topping choices. The dad does a once over (clearly not long enough to read) looks back at me and states.
But this guy wouldn’t budge…
Dad: “Everything.”
At this point, I should note we had a bunch of choices. Looking at the restaurants menu they currently have;
- Mustard
- Onions
- Slaw
- Chili
- Mayo
- Ketchup
- Lettuce
- Tomatoes
- Pickles
- Grilled Jalapeños
- Grilled Mushrooms
- Grilled Onions
- Grilled Bell Peppers
I feel like there was even more choices when I worked there. The place also had 4-5 cheese options.
She tried to be clear with him that this burger was gonna be quite a handful, but the guy wouldn’t listen.
I ask the dad a few more times if he’s sure. Even tried to list the toppings. His wife even tried to explain the situation. I could tell he was getting agitated but I also knew he’s didnt know what “everything” meant. Eventually, I take his word for it and attempt to get the rest of his order.
Me: “do you want cheese?”
Dad: “I said everything!”
Me: “Well we have 4-“
Dad: “everything!”
Yikes.
I want to point out he’s literally yelling here. Those exclamation points are not for emphasis.
Okay, whatever you say, sir!
Well I finish taking the tables order. On the ticket I remember specifically taking the time to meticulously write out every ingredient as clearly as I could. The tickets were small and each ingredient was denoted by an acronym so it was a challenge to fit “everything”. I also made sure to include every possible cheese.
I knew this monstrosity was going to be sent back. I knew it was an abomination. But I was determined to give that man what he asked for. The line cooks looked at me like “you sure?” With a simple nod, I pulled the trigger.
And then it was time to deliver the goods.
I walked that burger out to the man with the biggest **** eating grin. It had to have been 2 pounds of sloppy, wet burger. The annoyance on his face would have been reward enough, but as predicted the father called my manager over and complained.
My manager came to me fuming. Clearly had been chewed out by the man.
“You know you have to ask the customers what they want on their burgers?!”
“I did. I-“
“Well the man at table 11 said he didn’t ask for that.”
She had to explain herself.
Mind you I was still 16 at this point and timid. Still, I explained the situation. My managers demeanor change and he had a little smirk on his face. My manager asked me to follow him back to the table and grabbed a menu on the way.
Manager: “Hi sir, I need some clarity. What exactly did you ask for on your burger?”
Customer: “uh, everything but-“
My manager opened the menu on the table pointing to the topping options.
And then it was time for her manager to put this jerk in his place.
Manager: “Sir, this is everything. This is what’s on your burger. I’ll be happy to remake the burger to your specifications if you can give them this time, but we are very busy and it could take a while. Please take his order.”
So I did. I can’t remember his actual order anymore, but it was definitely a more traditional burger. Probably took about 10 minutes to come out so his family was mostly done with their meal while he was beginning. We could’ve taken another burger off the line to make his, but why make a chill table wait?
