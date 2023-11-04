‘That is such a crazy deal.’ A Woman Shared A Hack Using A Costco Card to Get 50% Off At Fogo De Chao
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve personally never eaten at a Fogo De Chao restaurant before, but I’ve heard a lot of good things…and I might need to correct that in the future based on the video you’re about to see.
A woman named Rachyl posted a video and talked about how Costco cardholders should take advantage of the gift cards offered to them and focused on one place in particular: the Fogo De Chao steakhouse.
Rachyl said, “So Fogo de Chao is currently doing a promotion for $39 of like the ‘best cuts of Brazil’. And here is like the normal menu, keep in mind this is like an all-you-can-eat experience, and it’s $63.50 and that includes all the Brazilian cuts like the picanha, the bottom sirloin, the top sirloin, everything that you see on this besides the premium cuts.”
Rachyl continued, “So then here’s where it gets juicy, you go to Costco, and you get two $50 gift cards for $80. So $100 worth of gift cards, for $80.”
She then went on to say, “$63.50 for the normal rate, per person, you go with a friend, go with a buddy, go with a date, $127 for 2. Plus you leave a 20% tip because you’re not a sh*tty person then it comes out to $152.40 for the both of you including tip.”
She then explained how it would be cheaper to go out to eat for people to buy Fogo De Chao through Costco’s website.
Rachyl explained, “$39 per person, this is the deal. OK? $39 per person, $39 x 2, $78, go with a friend, 20% tip cause you’re not a sh*tty person, leaves you out the door with $93.60. That already is a $50, over $50 worth of savings.”
She then added, “Then you get the gift card from Costco: $80 gets you $100 worth of food. That $100 gets directly applied to this $93.60, leaving $7 extra dollars for the tip. Whatever. That gets you 48% off. So basically 50% rounded up,” she concludes. “That is such a crazy deal. Do it.”
